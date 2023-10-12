Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1212 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

