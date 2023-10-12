VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 13th

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UEVM stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

