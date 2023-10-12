VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

