VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
