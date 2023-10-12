VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CID stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

