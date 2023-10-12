VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 13th

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.