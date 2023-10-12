VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 13th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

