VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 13th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.