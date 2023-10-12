VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQN stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

