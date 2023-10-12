VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $47.58 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.