VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $384,000.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

