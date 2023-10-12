VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $65.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

