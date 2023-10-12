Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

