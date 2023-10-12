Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.06. 139,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.74 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

