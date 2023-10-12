Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %
AbbVie stock opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
