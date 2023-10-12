Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 437,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,825. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

