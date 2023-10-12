Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
ACV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,075. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.82%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
