VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.97

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 100281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $985.58 million, a PE ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532 in the last three months. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 115,548.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VIZIO by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

