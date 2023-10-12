VMware (NYSE:VMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.88

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $170.66, with a volume of 666690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.10.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

