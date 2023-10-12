VMware (NYSE:VMW) Trading 2.2% Higher

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $175.29. 427,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,450,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

