W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Trading Up 2.8%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $738.27 and last traded at $734.19. 31,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 273,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

