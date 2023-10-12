Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,586,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 8,712,487 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.