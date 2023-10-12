WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.71. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 12,653 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKME. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -0.24.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

