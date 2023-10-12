Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Core Alternative Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.