Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $427.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.