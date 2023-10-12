Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $48,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 1,719,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.