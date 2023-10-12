Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.