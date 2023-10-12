Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 4.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

WASH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,378. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $448.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

