WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 110,051 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3,236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,051 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 454,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,077. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

