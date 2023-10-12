WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 645 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 15,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $370.40. 95,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.