WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 6,773 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 948,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

