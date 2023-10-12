WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 8,553 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 522,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

