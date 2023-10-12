WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $3,514,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $18.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.26. 186,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,600. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

