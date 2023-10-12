WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $216.32. 447,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

