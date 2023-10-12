WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 162,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.