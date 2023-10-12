WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $16.47 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050,238. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

