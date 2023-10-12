WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,862 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 238,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.39. 1,318,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

