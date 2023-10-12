WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $270,759.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $869,198.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $87,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,625,594 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

WAB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.81. 37,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.