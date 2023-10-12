WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.62 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $184.75. 273,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,630. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

