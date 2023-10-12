WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $566.30. The company had a trading volume of 193,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

