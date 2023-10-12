WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $25.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.69. 392,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,425. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

