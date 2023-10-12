WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 164,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

