WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 2,138 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,755. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

