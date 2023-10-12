WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 4,044 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $66,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $173.52. 7,225,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,704,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.