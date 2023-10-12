WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 263,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,470. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

