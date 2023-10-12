Wedbush Comments on MannKind Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.61. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $176,618 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 542,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 539,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 295,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

