Wedbush Cuts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $23.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,928. The firm has a market cap of $471.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

