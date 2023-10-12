Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Wendy’s traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 496607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

