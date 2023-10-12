Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WEA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

