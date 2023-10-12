Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of WEA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
