William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

