William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a report released on Monday, October 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

PGR opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73. Progressive has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Progressive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Progressive by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

