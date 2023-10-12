Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of CNM opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,198,228 shares of company stock worth $614,949,744. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 57.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Core & Main by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 61.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 895.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

